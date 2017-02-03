Up to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall in Kamloops through Friday

Up to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall in Kamloops through...

As forecast, the snow has started falling on Kamloops and, as of 11 a.m., it is coming down hard.

With the mercury sitting at a brisk -10 C, snow is accumulating throughout the city.

Environment Canada is calling for up to 10 centimetres of the white stuff to fall through the night, with an additional four centimetres expected to fall through Saturday. More snow is on the way for Sunday, with flurries in the forecast for Monday. Not until Wednesday, Feb. 8, does the weather agency see sunshine peeking through the clouds.

While there has not yet been an advisory issued for travel through the mountain passes of the Coquihalla Highway and Coquihalla Connector, expect heavy snow if you are travelling to or from the Lower Mainland.

And, on the Lower Mainland, a snowfall warning was in effect on Friday as between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to create traffic gridlock. Freezing rain is possible Friday night in the Fraser Valley before the precipitation turns to rain on Saturday.