12 days behind bars for indecent acts

A Kamloops man with a lengthy criminal record and a history of committing indecent acts has been released from jail after committing a series of strange acts in the Okanagan.

Kenneth Wayne Wickstrom pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Monday to breach of probation. Judge Len Marchand handed Wickstrom a sentence of time served — 12 days.

The 61-year-old was placed on a lengthy probation term in 2014 after pleading guilty to a charge of committing an indecent act stemming from a bizarre incident inside a Langley casino.

On July 30, 2013, court heard, Wickstrom was spotted by casino security guards exposing himself and masturbating while sitting at a slot machine.

Originally from Kamloops, Wickstrom was living in the Merritt area on Nov. 30 when he failed to show up for a scheduled meeting with a probation officer, bound by a probation order relating to another indecent act in Surrey last year. The following day, Wickstrom was spotted in Kelowna exposing himself and urinating on a downtown street. A warrant was issued and Wickstrom was arrested on Dec. 7.

Wickstrom has a lengthy criminal history with 52 convictions dating back to 1978, including one for attempted murder in 1993.