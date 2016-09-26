Business start-up, growth focus of series

Small Business BC, the province’s premier resource for entrepreneurs, and TD Bank Group will host MyBizDay Thompson Okanagan on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at The Laurel Packinghouse, located at 1304 Ellis St. in Kelowna. The MyBizDay Series brings free workshops, exhibits and networking to entrepreneurs and small business owners in the Thompson-Okanagan, Northern B.C., Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of Small Business Month, an occasion celebrated each October to recognize contributions of small businesses to the economy and local communities, MyBizDay Thompson Okanagan is geared at helping entrepreneurs discover resources and programs to start-up and grow. This year’s topics and presenting partners include:

• Market Research: Find Data That Works for You, presented by Small Business BC;

• Financing and Start-Up Money, presented by TD Bank Group;

• Protecting Your Small Business, presented by TruShield Insurance;

• Introduction to TaxSense for Your Business, presented by Loren, Nancke & Company, CPAs;

• Getting Your Business Ahead in International Trade, presented by UPS Canada

• Maximize Your Digital Presence and Reach More Customers, presented by Yellow Pages.

For more information or to register for MyBizDay Thompson Okanagan, go online to sbbc.co/mbdok16.