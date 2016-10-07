Replacing the roof to preserve the past

The skeleton of wooden beams beneath the ceiling above the nave of St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in downtown Kamloops is more than 125 years old.

What’s on top of it, though, will soon be shiny and new.

The old church with a congregation of about 400 at Fourth Avenue and Nicola Street is in the process of getting a new roof. Ken Gray, the church’s dean, said the work was urgent.

“We’ve had a lot of damage that’s occurred over recent years,” he said.

“We’ve taken appropriate mitigating measures up to this point, but the roof had to be replaced before the snow flies.”

1 of 4

Workers have been replacing the roof since Sept. 26. Contractor Graham Maclaughlin with Clarke Roofing Services said it’s a unique job.

“We don’t usually have jobs where we work with the public so much, closing down alleyways,” he said.

“And it’s a steep roof. There are steep roofs out there, but this is a particularly steep roof.”

Gray has only been dean at St. Paul’s for a few months, following an 11-year stint at a church on Vancouver Island, but he has a special connection to the building itself.

“It’s a strong sense of intimacy — a very intimate building,” he said. “My wife and I were married in this church 29 years ago.”

The building is also special to Elaine Parkes, who has been a member of St. Paul’s congregation since childhood.

She, too, was married in St. Paul’s and spends time filling in for parish staff when they are away.

Parkes is familiar with the history of the building.

It was built in 1888 about 10 blocks to the northwest.

“It was down on Victoria Street West,” Parkes said. “In 1924, it was moved to this location. I think they pulled it up by horses. Back in that day, it would have been a major project.”

The 1888 structure makes up what is today the nave — the main body of the church filled with pews — but St. Paul’s Cathedral is a deceptively large facility.

In 1954, an extensive addition was built onto the church.

It expanded the nave and added a new chapel, offices and a hall, with a large basement of rooms underneath.

The addition also changed something fundamental for churchgoers to St. Paul’s — it flipped the nave around.

With extra space, church leaders decided to expand the altar area and move it to the west end of the nave. What is now the entrance lobby used to be the altar.

Sitting in the parish office, Gray said financial support from the community has been key to replacing the church’s roof.

“It’s surpassed our goals so far,” he said.

“We are very encouraged by the support. It’s about a $90,000 job and we have about half of that just from personal contributions.”

Maclaughlin said he expects the job to be done by mid-October.