‘Printmaking is a very social art medium because you need a lot of equipment’

‘Printmaking is a very social art medium because you need a lot...

IN THE PHOTO: Kamloops Printmakers Society member Linda Jules was inspired by a turn-of-the-last-century letterpress for her work in October Revolutions, which opens Friday at Arnica Gallery. Dave Eagles/KTW

Most of the time Linda Jules’ works in three dimensions, turning prints she makes at the Kamloops Printmakers workshop on McMaster Way into baskets and other sculptures. This October, the Kamloops artist is going two-dimensional, as she and her studio colleagues channel printmaking’s past for a show at Arnica, 7 West Seymour St.

Inspired by a recently acquired letterpress from the turn of the last century, Jules and five other artists will show pieces based on the propaganda and revolutionary posters of the early 20th century — with a modern twist.

“We still have struggles,” Jules said. “Intolerance, human and animal rights, environmental protection, and those are some of the things our works highlight. We’re using very old technology to express some of these ideas.”

Jules’ pieces feature a smiling young First Nations woman decked out in the safety gear used at mines and other heavy industrial sites.

“It juxtaposes several things we’re not used to,” Jules said. “First, women working in heavy industries, and the way First Nations have been taking ownership of resources on the traditional territories of indigenous peoples. It’s a very revolutionary concept in Kamloops.”

Other artists looked to revolutionary aspects of their personal lives. Darlene Kalynka printed a massive scythe as a nod to both Russian revolution iconography and her family’s own agricultural history; Kelly Perry focused on Kamloops’ environment, and Elizabeth Sigalet, who is an engineer as well as an artist, focuses on early women pioneers in her field.

Like revolutionary leaflets of the past, the artists favoured bold, simple colours — red or black were particularly popular — to produce eye-catching images.

Kamloops Printmakers was formed in 2007 and has 10 members. Jules said all members are practising artists, who usually exhibit individually save for a group exhibition about once a year.

“Printmaking is a very social art medium because you need a lot of equipment. You need presses, you need large wash out stations, you need fans if you’re using solvents and that kind of thing,” she said. “It’s a bit of an outlay of resources to have a print shop, so that’s why most printmakers work collaboratively and have a studio they share.”

Members of the public will get a rare opportunity to spend time in the studio on Nov. 27, when the Printmakers will host a workshop featuring demos of the letterpress machine and an opportunity to print a revolutionary slogan of their own.

More details about the event will be available from Arnica at a closer date. October Revolutions opens Friday with a reception from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.