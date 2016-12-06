Long Blades impress in Kelowna, Maple Ridge

The Kamloops Long Blades Speed Skating Club had athletes in both Kelowna and Maple Ridge on the weekend, with the club’s products setting personal-best times in both nearby locales.

Thirteen skaters travelled to the Little Apple for the 2016 Kelowna Cup. Meena Litt, Evan Columbus and Keidis Corrigan recorded personal bests in all their races, while Anisha Litt, Jared Roberts, Abigail Van der Merwe, Caleb Van der Merwe and Yael Van der Merwe added a few best times to their resumes.

Meanwhile, in Maple Ridge, a pair of Long Blades hit the podium at the Ridge Meadows Interclub Meet. Martina Antifay was second in 200-metre and 500m races, while Holly Antifay finished second in both 500m races in her division.