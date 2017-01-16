The latest statistics available show tourist visits to Kamloops grew by double-digits in 2016, driven in part by the depreciated Loonie. Tourism Kamloops produces its numbers based on hotel room visits. Those statistics show hotel room stays up by 11 per cent in 2016.

While accommodation numbers are reported several months late, Tourism Kamloops director of industry relations and communications Monica Dickinson said early indications show the increase continuing into late 2016.

“We’re trending in line with the provincial average,” she said.

Dickinson attributed much of the activity to the soft Canadian dollar, something that increased visits from the United States. After peaking above par in 2012, the Loonie has steadily declined, reaching a temporary bottom in early 2016 below 70 cents U.S.

The increase also came amid a relatively quiet year for events.

“2016 for us was not a massive event year. We had strong growth with the Women’s Worlds [hockey] in April. We had a good start with Hockey Day [in Canada] in February.”

A warm fall also helped keep numbers up late into the year, Dickinson said.

The agency is predicting a four per cent increase this year, in line with provincial and national trends.

One of the largest events is a Western Canada Harley-Davidson rally in July, expected to draw about 1,000 visitors.

Also scheduled are a number of sporting events, including the Legacy Games, April 22 to April 23; Special Olympics BC Summer Games, July 6 to July 8; Western Canada Baseball Championships, Aug. 17 to Aug. 20; and Tournament Capital Games, Sept. 8 to Sept. 10.