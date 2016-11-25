More than $19,000 paid to fired city worker

The City of Kamloops has paid more than $19,000 to a parks worker it fired and was forced to re-hire by a B.C. Labour Relations arbitrator.

Human resources director Lori Rilkoff said Joe Cupello was paid $19,136 in back wages, before statutory deductions. The city also made a $5,149 payment to cover employer pension contributions and $3,707 to cover employment insurance premiums. It also added six days to Cupello’s sick-leave entitlement.

Director of corporate services and community safety David Duckworth said the sum doesn’t cover the entire two years between Cupello’s firing and his re-instatement with the city, only the stretches of time when he was not gainfully employed somewhere else.

“You don’t get to double dip,” Duckworth said.

Cupello, a parks cleaner, was fired for falsely claiming to have completed work he hadn’t done.

According to a judgement from arbitrator Robert Diebolt, Cupello ticked off a duty sheet in March 2014, claiming he had cleaned a number of parks, which he had not done.

However, Diebolt said the city didn’t give Cupello enough notice about the disciplinary meeting at which he was fired and should not have suggested which shop steward should accompany Cupello to the meeting. While the city appealed the ruling, it was unsuccessful.

Cupello’s isn’t the only payout coming to a fired employee.

The city was also ordered to re-hire Ian Price, a water and wastewater operator deemed partly responsible for a spill of sewage into the South Thompson River in 2014.

During that hearing, an arbitrator ruled the firing was excessive compared to other punishments doled out by the city in connection to the incident. The arbitrator also said some management testimony that had factored into previous disciplinary actions toward Price wasn’t believable.

Duckworth said figures for Price’s payout are not yet available. The city is also waiting on a judgement relating to an employee suspension stemming from the same spill.

As a result of five-million litres of sewage spilling into the river from the O’Connor life station in Dallas, the city was ordered at a community environmental justice forum to spend $20,000 on fish-habitat rehabilitation on Tranquille Creek and install $8,000 worth of alarms on its sewage system to prevent a similar backup from going undetected.

The city waited eight months to inform the public about the spill.

RELATED STORIES: