$200,000 to finish review of Ajax application money well spent

Editor:

Christopher Foulds’ column of Oct. 28 (‘Good money after bad’) mentions reasons why he feels the City of Kamloops should not spend an additional $200,000 on SLR to further the review of the Ajax mine application process.

He suggests the city should not bother participating in the review, given it does not get to approve or deny the application. What his column missed is the role local governments play by participating in the technical review process and contributing to the overall due diligence required to protect the city and resident interests.

Following Foulds’ editorial was a letter from Paula Pick (‘Spending on Ajax review worth it,’ Nov. 3) outlining numerous omissions and errors that were not covered in the application by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office.

Pick referred to the process as window dressing, lacking credibility as a constructive tool for dialogue and inclusion.

This further highlights the importance of involvement by local governments.

From my perspective, the federal and provincial governments have faced challenges in this process as they are not well adapted in engaging in an urban mining assessment.

In addition, it is important to understand we have expertise within local government to identify many potential adverse effects on the city.

For example, there is no senior government organization that understands the water, sewer, road, facilities usage and issues in Kamloops better than the local knowledge within the city.

Spending an additional $200,000 is money well spent if it increases the city’s understanding of the proponent’s application.

It also has value if it leads to determining mitigation approaches to protect the city and its residents.

This is particularly relevant given what we are learning from projects like Jordan River and Mount Polley in B.C. and Malartic in Quebec.

In those instances, First Nations, local governments and citizen groups are playing an important role in ensuring proper scrutiny of project risks.

In my view, the city is taking the most responsible approach by clearly identifying the risks and ensuring all parties, including proponent KGHM Ajax, understand the full cost and appropriate responsibilities of all players if the project moves forward.

At the end of the day, the federal and provincial agencies will move onto the next project, while three governments (City of Kamloops, Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn first nations and Thompson-Nicola Regional District) will be left to live in the community with the outcome.

Randy Sunderman

Kamloops