And the 2017 Keystones are awarded to . . .

The 2017 Keystone Awards were handed out in Kamloops on Saturday night.

The 12th annual awards night at Thompson Rivers University saw the Central Interior branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association recognize the best in the business.

“The continued passion show for housing by builders, trades and suppliers in the Kamloops region has once again delivered some of the best homes in Canada over the past year,” CHBA-CI president Rob Lemire said.

• Best Single-Family Detached Home Under $350,000: Watermark Custom Built Homes, Seventh Avenue;

• Best Single-Family Detached Home $350,000 to $500,000: Copper Island Fine Homes Inc., Eagle Bay;

• Best Single-Family Detached Home $500,000 to $750,000: WD Wedgewood Developments Inc., Donald Residence. Project Partner, Motivo Design Group Inc.;

• Best Single-Family Detached Home $750,000 to $1 million: Pache Builders Ltd., Lake Front Home ;

• Best Multi-Family Development: Lane’s End Holdings (Sedona) Ltd., Cornerstone 580. Project Partner, Brendan Shaw Real Estate;

• Best Residential Renovation Under $75,000: MDM Contracting, kitchen and bathroom renovation. Project Partner, Mirrors Image Design Company;

• Best Residential Renovation $75,000 to $150,000: DW Builders, ultimate entertainment space. Project Partner, Motivo Design Group Inc.;

• Best Residential Renovation $300,000 to $500,000: Launch Construction Ltd., The Lake Project;

• Best Residential Renovation $500,000 and over: Copper Island Cliffside. Project Partner, Al Onsorge ;

• Best Innovative/Special Feature New or Renovated: SA Electric Automation and Sound smart home;

• Best Outdoor Living Space New or Renovated: Powder Ventures Excavating Ltd., Bella Vista Retaining Walls;

• Best Kitchen Design Project Under $30,000: Watermark Custom Built Homes, Seventh Avenue;

• Best Kitchen Design Project $30,000 and over:

7 Point Millworks Ltd., Dufferin. Project Partner, Upcountry Design Consulting Ltd.;

• Best Interior Design New or Renovated: Motivo Design Group Inc., ultimate entertainment space. Project Partner, DW Builders;

• Best Housing Design: Motivo Design Group Inc., Burns Residence. Project Partner, Right at Home Construction;

• Best Marketing Project Website: Gordon Ross Contracting Ltd. Project Partner, Shot Hawks Aerial Photography;

• Best Customer Service by a CHBA CI Member Non-Builder: Windsor Plywood;

• Best Public/Private Partnership: Thompson Rivers University, 2016 Training House;

• Building Energy Efficiency Award: Trout Creek Enterprises, Vader Residence;

• Best Sub-Trade: Beattie Insulation Ltd.;

• Best Supplier: Norberg Truss Ltd.;

• Best Service/Professional: Travelers Insurance Company of Canada;

• Customer Choice Awards (3-5 homes): Dueck Construction;

• Customer Choice Awards (6-9 homes): Granite Developments.

To view all winning entries go online to chbaci.ca.