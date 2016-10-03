2017 start to Tobiano’s planned golf condo-hotel

A proposed condo-hotel at Tobiano resort’s golf course remains in the pre-sales phase, something that will delay development until at least next year.

Terry Smith, general manager of Tobiano Golf Course, said the project needs sufficient pre-sales before it can commit to construction.

Developers initially hoped to begin work on the project in late summer or early fall of this year.

“We’re getting lots of interest,” Smith said. “It’s a process where people want to do a lot of due diligence.”

The 17-unit condo-hotel will be a first for the golf course and will mirror condo-hotels typically found at ski resorts.

Units, which can be split to rent a bedroom separately, are targeted at individual investors and rented to overnight guests.

Called The Views, the condo-hotel will use a modular design from Horizon North Logistics, which has an office and production plant in the Mount Paul Industrial Park on the Tk’emlups Indian Reserve.

Smith said that modular design means it’s possible to construct the project in smaller phases, which may speed development.

The golf course is owned by investors John Preston of Palm Beach, Fla., and Henry Bereznicki of Edmonton. It is owned separately from Tobiano Resort, the main real-estate development now controlled by local investors.

Tobiano Golf will free up land for The Views by eliminating a putting green near the clubhouse.

In August, when announcing The Views project, Smith told KTW the project is not intended to compete with hotels in Kamloops, where Tobiano golfers must currently stay.

“We want ability for golfers to play and stay on-site,” he said. “We’re a resort without a hotel.”

A hotel for Six Mile Ranch (later renamed Tobiano by original developer Mike Grenier) was first announced in 1991, when the parcel was purchased by Japanese firm ALM Vacation International. In 1997, Grenier announced his firm had purchased the land and planned a subdivision and resort project that would include hotels.