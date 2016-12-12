29 roadside suspensions in first two weeks of RCMP Counter Attack in Kamloops

29 roadside suspensions in first two weeks of RCMP Counter Attack in...

The first two weekends of police Counter Attack roadblocks in Kamloops has resulted in 29 drivers removed from the road for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The annual roadblocks are amped up during the Christmas season.

In the first two weekends of roadblocks, Kamloops Mounties recorded 13 immediate three-day driving prohibitions, 10 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and six 24-hour immediate roadside prohibitions for driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In addition, police recorded six drug seizures, five vehicles with no insurance, two unlicensed drivers, two drivers with no licences, two drivers behind the wheel contrary to restrictions, one prohibited driver, one driver’s licence suspension notice, one misuse of a licence plate and one driver doing excessive speed.