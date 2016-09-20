$30-million training and technology centre will be built at Thompson Rivers University

Thompson Rivers University will be home to a $30-million Industrial Training and Technology Centre.

The centre, to be funded by the provincial and federal governments, TRU and donors, was announced Tuesday morning at the Kamloops university.

Funding will see a 5,344-square-metre training and technology centre built, one that will see TRU expand its trades and technology programs by a 550 full-time equivalent student spaces (FTEs) for a total of approximately 2,050 FTEs. The funding will also go toward renovation of space in the existing School of Trades and Technology Building.

The federal government is covering $13.25 million of the cost, with the provincial government chipping in $7.03 million. The university and donors, including Western Economic Diversification Canada, will ante up $9.72 million.

There are now more than 1,500 seats in construction trades, mechanical trades, industrial electrician and industrial instrumentation technology programs at TRU. The additional 550 seats will include more seats in existing programs, as well as seats in a new power-engineering diploma, a new HVAC/ refrigeration-technician program and an industrial-process technician and instrumentation-engineering diploma.

The renovated space in the School of Trades and Technology Building will be used by the architectural and engineering-technology program, which will allow the program to expand to offer a fourth year and will have dedicated labs, classrooms and faculty offices within the current trades building.

Construction is expected to begin early next year, with occupancy set for the fall of 2018. Building the centre is expected to generate 108 direct and 82 indirect jobs for the region.

TRU president Alan Shaver said the university has worked closely with local industries and employers to determine the skills sets they need.

“The new centre will co-locate trades and science programs together to provide unique benefits supporting TRU’s contribution of relevant and applicable research to various industry sectors in Canada and provide rewarding careers for our students,” he said.

Kevin Kneale, a pre-apprenticeship industrial instrument mechanics student at TRU, lauded the addition of third- and fourth-year training.

“That means I can concentrate on being successful in my program and do not have to scramble for housing,” he said.