40 days with pro-choice, pro-life views in Kamloops

40 days with pro-choice, pro-life views in Kamloops

By
Kamloops This Week
-
9
0
SHARE
Pro-choice demonstrator Marina Troke says she will be among a group of pro-choicers who will be on the streets of downtown Kamloops for the next 40 days, mirroring pro-life group 40 Days for Life. Commuters will see members of each group holding signs at Third Avenue and Columbia Street near Sacred Heart Cathedral. The two groups stand metres from each other as they convey their messages to passersby. Dave Eagles/KTW

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login