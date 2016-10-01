Home News Events 40 days with pro-choice, pro-life views in Kamloops NewsEvents 40 days with pro-choice, pro-life views in Kamloops By Kamloops This Week - October 1, 2016 9 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Pro-choice demonstrator Marina Troke says she will be among a group of pro-choicers who will be on the streets of downtown Kamloops for the next 40 days, mirroring pro-life group 40 Days for Life. Commuters will see members of each group holding signs at Third Avenue and Columbia Street near Sacred Heart Cathedral. The two groups stand metres from each other as they convey their messages to passersby. Dave Eagles/KTW