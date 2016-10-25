480 firearms collected in B.C.

During the first two weeks of October’s gun amnesty, police across B.C. have collected more than 480 firearms and replicas. In addition, British Columbians voluntarily relinquished a variety of related items, including holsters, non-firearms weapons, limited explosives and several thousand rounds of miscellaneous ammunition.

The program provides a safe way to dispose of registered or unregistered firearms and dangerous weapons that have not been used in a criminal offence.

Some of the unique items police have received so far include historical weapons — even a First World Wat mortar shell from France.

The BC Gun Amnesty is endorsed by the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police. It is led by B.C. RCMP and supported by all municipal police departments in British Columbia.

The program runs through Oct. 31.

Police are encouraging people to contact their local police, who will go to their residence to pick up the firearms. Firearm owners should not transport the weapons to the police station under any circumstances.