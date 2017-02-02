Home Community 54,000 reasons to cheer on Kamloops and its generosity CommunityNewsEvents 54,000 reasons to cheer on Kamloops and its generosity By Kamloops This Week - February 2, 2017 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter The KTW Christmas Cheer Fund run by Kamloops This Week officially came to a close as representatives of the five charities benefitting gathered to receive their cheques and take the formal photograph. Taking part were Charlene Eden (left), executive director of the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre, Jenifer Jones, program facilitator with Family Tree Family Centre, Michele Walker, executive director of the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Delores Owen of Sensational Soups and Stan Dueck of New Life Community Kamloops, along with Cindi Hamoline of KTW and Geralyn Beaton from the United Way Thompson-Nicola Cariboo. The campaign raised $54,917.17. The United Way partners with KTW to run an online portal for donations and is the agency that collects and accounts for all money raised. Dave Eagles/KTW