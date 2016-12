A 60-unit apartment building is a step closer to construction on Hugh Allan Drive in Pineview Valley.

At its Tuesday meeting, Kamloops city council voted to issue a development permit to Granite Developments Inc. for the building at 1880 Hugh Allan Dr., which is at the corner of Copperhead Drive.

Director of development and engineering services Marvin Kwiatkowski said the building will include 24 two-bedroom units, 28 one-bedroom units and eight studio suites.