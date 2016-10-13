80 years of the great outdoors

IN THE PHOTO: Take a close look at these two photos of the Kamloops Outdoor Club hiking Mount Baldy, near Barriere. The first (above) was taken in the 1930s, when members brought rifles with their camping gear for protection from bears. The club recently recreated the photo (below). The tree grew significantly 80 years later.

In the 1930s, hiking Mt. Baldy was a different experience. The trip took weeks instead of days, being that some roads had yet to be developed. Synthetic, lightweight fabrics weren’t around and neither was bear spray.

“I think there’s two rifles in there,” said Al Michel, alluding to a photo of the Kamloops Outdoors Group circa 1939. “That would have been standard equipment in those days for bear protection.”

Bears are still around, but there’s a lot more knowledge of the bruins, so guns are no longer a hiking staple. Plenty of other advancements have changed human interactions with the great outdoors.

The Kamloops Outdoor Club is celebrating 80 years and KTW recently met with them to talk then and now. Michel has been a member for about 20 years, joining with his wife on recommendation from friends. He’s since met many more people with common interests through the club and got involved at an administrative level.

The club was founded in 1936 to promote interest in the outdoors. Fluctuating from 75 to 125 members, leaders organize summer and winter-related activities such as hiking, mountain biking, canoeing, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

“The name says it all,” Michel said.

Weekly activities are held at established areas like Stake Lake but also off the beaten track.

For Michel, bigger trips are a highlight. They are convenient because they’re fully co-ordinated, so members don’t have to worry about details like booking a campsite. In recent years, the club travelled to Mt. Baker, North Cascades and Mt. St. Helens.

“These are outstanding trips,” Michel said, “what I would basically put in the category of world-class.”

While mostly play, the club also maintains ungroomed cross-country trails near Sun Peaks. It partnered with the resort in the early 1990s to develop the backcountry. The club held its first seasonal work party in recent weeks and expects members to lend a hand. It also held its fall planning meeting and AGM.

The group tries to maintain a membership of about 100 people. Michel said having a cap encourages camaraderie among smaller groups.

At about 75, Michel said numbers might be the lowest ever. One reason might be The Kamloops Hiking Club, which formed a few years ago and dips into the membership pool.

That club differs because it allows dogs to tag along. Dogs can lead to problems, Michel said, like drawing in bears or causing accidents when they run off and get stuck.

“We don’t turn away families by any means, but most young families do have a dog,” Michel said.

Because of that, the Outdoor Club tends to attract an older demographic compared to the Hiking Club, which consists largely of millennials and generation Xers

“We’re, I don’t know what they call us,” Michel said. “Ancient.”

With age, however, comes wisdom — and looking back to that Mt. Baldy photo, Michel wouldn’t want to make the trek with their equipment.

“We got it soft compared to those guys,” he said.

The club is accepting new members ages 18 and older. Those interested can join two outings to see whether the club is a fit. Annual fees are $30. For more information, go online to kamloopsoutdoorclub.ca.