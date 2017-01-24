$85K severance to former city bylaws boss — but no word on why Jon Wilson was fired

$85K severance to former city bylaws boss — but no word on...

City of Kamloops CAO David Trawin said a severance payout of more than $85,000 to former community safety manager Jon Wilson was necessary to avoid exposing the city up legal challenges.

According to an agreement released under Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy legislation, Wilson, who headed up the city’s bylaw department from 2007 until September of last year, received two payouts from the city totalling $85,923 — the equivalent of nine months of salary, plus 10 per cent in lieu of benefits.

A three-month severance payment was made in October, with a second payment equivalent to six months of salary made this month.

Statutory tax deductions were calculated from the sum.

Trawin said the city reached that amount by taking into account Wilson’s nearly 10 years of service, his position and its complexity, as well as the likeliness of his age to impact him gaining new employment.

“When we looked at it, to be a manager of bylaws, it’s not exactly like there are jobs growing on trees,” Trawin said.

Asked if he felt the payment was reasonable, Trawin said the city sees the severance as protecting it from another legal challenge by a former employee.

“What’s happening under labour law is the courts are looking at companies and corporations which offer unjust packages when they’re terminating without cost. They’re awarding packages that are reasonable, but they’re also administering punishments against those companies,” he said.

Trawin said the city was able to eliminate one management position from bylaw services by terminating Wilson’s employment, which will save more than $100,000 per year.

“Once that $80,000 payout is done, the taxpayer starts to see the savings,” Trawin said.

The severance documents don’t make it clear why Wilson was terminated. Six pages of the 18-page package were completely blacked out.