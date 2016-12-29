‘911 — what is your emergency?’ ‘There’s a big spider in the bathroom!’

‘911 — what is your emergency?’ ‘There’s a big spider in the...

Those who answer 911 calls in B.C. have revealed the annual list of top reasons to not call the emergency number.

Call-takers Jim Beland and Chris Faris had the top two 911 nuisance calls of the year: a broken gym locker and someone enquiring about job opportunities with the police.

“I’d like to be able to say that calls such as the ones on our top 10 list are rare, but unfortunately this isn’t the case,” Beland said. “As call-takers, our job is to treat each call like an emergency until we can determine otherwise, and this takes time. We want our time reserved for people who need help because they have a legitimate emergency.”

Faris agrees.

“Unfortunately, we do get a lot of people who call 911 thinking it can be used as an information hotline. We get a lot of calls that start off with, ‘This is not an emergency but . . .’ and that’s a concern when we know there are other people out there who need our help.”

2016 Top Reasons to not call 911:

1. Asking for help opening a broken gym locker;

2. Enquiring about job opportunities for a family member interested in police work;

3. Asking for help as an electric shaver would not turn off;

4. Requesting a ladder to get a soccer ball off a roof;

5. Asking how best to get a drone down from a tree;

6. Complaining about waiting in traffic;

7. Reporting “there’s a big spider in the bathroom!”;

8. Complaining they couldn’t get into a nightclub;

9. Reporting their teenager has refused to do chores;

10. “Can you tell me what time it is?”

E-Comm is the largest 911 call centre in British Columbia, handling calls for 25 regional districts and communities spanning from Vancouver Island to Alberta and from the U.S. border to north of Prince George. E-Comm receives more than one-million calls every year.

E-Comm also provides call-taking and dispatch services to 35 police and fire departments in southwest B.C. and operates the largest multi-jurisdictional, tri-service emergency radio system in the province.

