‘911 — what is your emergency?’ ‘There’s a big spider in the bathroom!’

Those who answer 911 calls in B.C. have revealed the annual list of top reasons to not call the emergency number.
Call-takers Jim Beland and Chris Faris had the top two 911 nuisance calls of the year: a broken gym locker and someone enquiring about job opportunities with the police.
“I’d like to be able to say that calls such as the ones on our top 10 list are rare, but unfortunately this isn’t the case,” Beland said. “As call-takers, our job is to treat each call like an emergency until we can determine otherwise, and this takes time. We want our time reserved for people who need help because they have a legitimate emergency.”
Faris agrees.
“Unfortunately, we do get a lot of people who call 911 thinking it can be used as an information hotline. We get a lot of calls that start off with, ‘This is not an emergency but . . .’ and that’s a concern when we know there are other people out there who need our help.”
2016 Top Reasons to not call 911:
1. Asking for help opening a broken gym locker;
2. Enquiring about job opportunities for a family member interested in police work;
3. Asking for help as an electric shaver would not turn off;
4. Requesting a ladder to get a soccer ball off a roof;
5. Asking how best to get a drone down from a tree;
6. Complaining about waiting in traffic;
7. Reporting “there’s a big spider in the bathroom!”;
8. Complaining they couldn’t get into a nightclub;
9. Reporting their teenager has refused to do chores;
10. “Can you tell me what time it is?”
E-Comm is the largest 911 call centre in British Columbia, handling calls for 25 regional districts and communities spanning from Vancouver Island to Alberta and from the U.S. border to north of Prince George. E-Comm receives more than one-million calls every year.
E-Comm also provides call-taking and dispatch services to 35 police and fire departments in southwest B.C. and operates the largest multi-jurisdictional, tri-service emergency radio system in the province.
For more information, go online here.
I would have far more sympathy for E-Comm if it didn’t work the other way too. They know Kamloops – not at all.
I was second on the scene of a serious car accident on Highland Drive halfway up the hill to Juniper Ridge. I told 911 we needed an ambulance on Highland about a mile north (down the hill) from Juniper Ridge.
He asked for the cross-street, and I said there isn’t one.
He said, “Sir … calm down. Look around and see if you can tell me the name on the street sign”
I said (calmly), We’re half-way up the hill to Juniper – there is no side street.”
Dispatcher said, “Sir, I can’t help you if you don’t give me exact directions; what is the street address on the closest building.”
I was stunned into silence for a moment and I finally said, “What city are you based in? He said, “Kelowna.”
I said, “Just tell the ambulance it’s on Highland Drive. Ask them what you asked me, and when they get done calling you names, I suggest you get out a map of Kamloops and learn some things before you go back to work at the dispatch desk.
How did the story end? An off duty fireman was next on scene and he dialled his station directly, and help was soon there.
Put THAT one in you list of I-COMM stories.
Yes, the call takers can be pretty stupid when it comes to directions too. They refuse to take your word for where you are, and will not acknowledge that local emergency responders will know exactly where you are with the info given.
That being said, when it comes to people calling in for stupid crap, the only thing that will cure that is if they are billed or fined for wasting 911 resources. And that needs to be publicized.