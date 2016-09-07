A cafe to discuss death

For the most part, people don’t talk about death until it happens — and often, it’s a challenge knowing how to talk about it, said Patricia Davies. It’s why she and Helen McFadyen are planning a series of three death cafes, gatherings designed to create a safe space to talk about everything related to death.

Davies said while the free public gatherings are not about God, spirituality is bound to be discussed, as is contemplating the reality of death and the process of grieving. Calling it a process belies the reality, Davies said.

“They say there are seven stages of grief but that doesn’t mean you go through them one stage at a time. You may go back to stages. You may not go through all the stages,” she said. “Grief is so personal.”

Death cafes are offered around the world. The template is simple: bring people together, don’t do it for profit, find a respectful and confidential space, don’t lead people to conclusions or actions — and make sure there is cake to eat.

The cafe concept was created by Impermanence, a British company that works to increase awareness of death. Its creator, Jon Underwood, said he believes death can play a role in enjoying life and also address larger global issues like elder care, climate change, economics and inequality. He draws inspiration from the work of Bernard Crettaz, a Swiss sociologist and anthropologist who organized the first cafe in 2004.

Since September, 2011, there have been 3,463 death cafes, most in Europe, North America and Australaia. The first cafe is on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Art We Are, 246 Victoria St. The goal is to start the conversation, Davies said, and then move forward with one each in October and November. The possibility exists the cafes would be monthly if there was sufficient interest, she said.