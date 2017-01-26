IN THE PHOTO: Madison Hubbard plucks the strings of an acoustic guitar with Lee’s Music guitar teacher Matthew Sommerfeldt.

A LESSON TO FRET OVER IS AN OCCASIONAL SERIES FOLLOWING THE PROGRESS OF A TEENAGER LEARNING TO PLAY GUITAR. KTW ATTENDED MADISON HUBBARD’S FIRST LESSON IN SEPTEMBER. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FIRST STORY.

Madison Hubbard’s fingers still hurt. The 14-year-old’s digits have not calloused, which, after four months of guitar lessons, is evidence for teacher Matthew Sommerfeldt.

“Lots of playing it takes to build those calluses,” he says. “Lots of practise.”

“I know,” Madison says. “I know.”

Her 39-year-old teacher can tell whether Madison has played the week prior during the first song of their weekly guitar lesson.

“We need the fourth and second string and you start with just the,” Matthew says, “just the index.”

“Dungggg.”

“Oh, remember, we’re doing the pick and pluck,” he says.

“Yeah,” Madison says, searching for the correct fingering.

“Did we practise this week?”

“Hmmm,” she says.

“Haha, OK,” Matthew says. “I’ll take that as a no.”

He changes direction, a two-chord song Madison is familiar with: Blake Shelton’s Boys ‘Round Here.

“Well the boys ‘round here,” Matthew sings. “Drinking those ice cold — pops. Talkin’ ‘bout trucks, talkin’ ‘bout girls.”

“You can say beer around me,” Madison says.

“Well, I have 99 bottles of Milk on the Wall,” Matthew says. “I alter things. Did I ever show you that? 99 Bottles of Milk on the Wall? It’s like the ultimate road trip song. Do you want to learn it?”

The songs always change. Matthew says exposing students to several types of music allows them to play for audiences of all ages. He loves music and all that can be done with the same 12 notes, he says. Madison plucks away in the background.

“Oh, you’ve got some stuff memorized,” Matthew says.

“Yeah,” Madison replies.

“Good, good. Keep going, keep going.”

They temporarily abandon Matthew’s direction and slowly, with a little support, Madison plucks a familiar riff of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, Ode to Joy. Matthew builds on Madison’s demonstrated interest in the song, providing a bit of a history lesson.

“He [Beethoven] wrote that song when he was completely deaf,” Matthew says. “He developed tinnitus. He understood music so well he could imagine what it had sounded like and he could pen it out. That’s like a blind guy painting a beautiful picture.”

Back to work. Matthew teaches Madison 99 Bottles of Milk on the Wall, which they sing and play together.

“I just want you to practise this song once when you get home,” Matthew says. “It should be like perfectly memorized.”

It’s a trick.

“You checking this out?” he asks, pointing to a dotted double barline on the sheet music, with a tiny “99” scribbled above.

“99 times?” Madison says with a laugh.

“So, you only have to play it once,” Matthew says.

“That should be nice and memorized. It’s 99 repeats.”

Playing at her own pace

Asked how guitar is going, Madison pauses.

“Um,” she says. “OK.”

Practising weighs on her mind. On top of school, singing, guitar and the other activities of a 14-year-old — she’s plowing through season seven of Supernatural — Madison added the high school wrestling team to her list of extra-curricular activities.

“We practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, so,” she says, “really Fridays are my only free days.”

Christine Anderson knows her daughter is not practising guitar as much as she should, but doesn’t mind because homework comes first.

“If something’s going to slide, it’ll be the extra-curricular,” she says.

Right now, Madison is not en route to becoming the next Jimi Hendrix, but she enjoys guitar and hopes to grasp it enough to strum chords while singing.

Music muscles

Athletes warm up and guitar players should stretch, too.

Using a tennis ball to stretch hands or simply fanning out fingers and pulling them can improve a guitarist’s range.

“Later on, in guitar, it’s like finger acrobatics,” Matthew Sommerfeldt says. “I’ve got short fingers. A lot of guitar players have nice long fingers, so I had to compensate by stretching.”

Simple hand positioning can also allow stretching between the first and fifth frets.

“It takes some practise,” Matthew says.