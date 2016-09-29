A lesson to fret over

Madison Hubbard started learning guitar this fall. KTW tagged along for her first lesson and will follow her progress through the year.

Fourteen-year-old Madison Hubbard has plucked strings, but she has never attempted to play a full song. Unsure whether to use a junior or adult-sized guitar, two acoustics sit with her and mom in the hallway at Lee’s Music on Battle Street while she awaits her first ever guitar lesson.

“This was my dad’s and this one belongs to both me and my brother,” Madison says.

Dad was part inspiration for taking guitar lessons. While mom’s not musical, she says guitar will complement Madison’s years of singing.

“There’s one song I want to try. It’s House of the Rising Sun,” Madison says of The Animals’ most famous hit.

Matthew Sommerfeldt, 38, has been teaching guitar for more than a decade and has played for twice as long. He greets the duo in the hallway.

“What kind of music are you into, Madison?” he asks.

“I like classic rock,” she says.

“OK,” he says. “So we’ll start with like AC/DC and stuff like that?”

Matthew’s got a Metallica poster on the wall of his classroom, but has taught everything from Christmas carols to Mozart and Taylor Swift. He helps Madison choose the most comfortable guitar, tunes it up and thus begins lesson No. 1.

“The first thing we’ve got to do is read guitar music,” he says.

The strings are numbered one through six, one being the skinny little strand at the bottom and six being the big guy at the top.

“That make sense?” Matthew asks.

“Uh huh,” Madison replies.

He then asks her to point out the third string, which she does.

“Yep, good. Fifth [string]. Seventh.”

“Seventh? Wait, what?”

It’s a test.

“There’s only six,” he says.

Laughter erupts, but Madison knows enough to move onto frets. A zero on the page means just hit the open string.

“Dungggggg.”

“Dunggggggggg.”

A three means third fret and a five means fifth fret.

“Does that make sense?” Matthew asks.

“Mhmm,” Madison says.

“You just learned how to read guitar music.”

Matthew takes Madison through 0-3-6-5 and a shaky rendition of Smoke on the Water reverberates from her guitar — her first song. She isn’t pushing down hard enough, but strength and muscle memory will come. Next is a little Creedence Clearwater Revival and strum patterns. She tries a few down and ups, then each note one at a time. A few chords follow.

“Ow,” she says.

Her fingers are sore after less than a half hour of playing. Time will harden Madison’s fingers and improve her sound. While Matthew knows each student learns at their own pace, he recommends consistent practising — 20 minutes every day is better than two hours once a week. Madison intends to do so in her basement living room.

“I’m going to try for every day,” she says.

The lesson is wrapping up, but Matthew hits the right note before calling it a night.

“Do you have any songs in particular you’d like to learn?” he asks.

“House of the Rising Sun because I can sing that one,” Madison says.

“Oh! Oh, gee. Do I remember that?” he says, picking up the guitar and jumping right into the song.

Madison grins, then sings: “There is a house in New Orleans . . .”

It’s fun, but the impromptu jam offers up one last lesson: “That’s using those chords that I was going over,” Matthew says. “It’s A minor, C, D, F, B Minor, E, A Minor, E7.”

IN TUNE: Q&A with Lee Miltimore, co-owner of Lee’s Music

Q: What is the most popular instrument?

A: “Accordion students are few and far between.”

Q: What is the average age of someone who starts music lessons?

A: “We’ve got a lot of students who are going to be youngsters, school-aged kids and adults around the fringes sort of thing. Generally, if a kid’s interested in music and they can count to 10 and know their alphabet and sit still for half an hour, they can come take

lessons. If you’re three, you’re probably a little too young. Six, seven, eight — good years to start. Some of our more advanced students are 15, 16, 14, younger. Just under their driver’s license age. Then some of them, when they get their driver’s license and their girlfriend, then they find other interests. Or boyfriend. So it varies.”

Q: Is it easier to pick it up when you’re younger?

A: “I think if you’re interested, you can do anything.”

Q: YouTube tutorials can teach almost anything these days. What is the value of coming in and taking lessons?

A: “It’s one on one with a live person versus a static display. There’s communication there. I think it’s probably more of an instant teaching thing. If you get stuck on something and you’re watching something on the Internet, it might make sense to you, but you won’t get that instant feedback, which is really important. If you thought you always had to stand on your head to play guitar, the teacher might tell you, ‘No, don’t do that. Do it this way instead.’ I think there’s an advantage there to have human-to-human contact.”

— This Q&A has been edited for brevity.