A perfect start — Storm sharp in Memorial debut

Welcome home, Kamloops Storm.

In the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s debut at Memorial Arena on Friday night, the Storm shut out the visiting Sicamous Eagles 6-0.

It was a dominant debut in the club’s new downtown home.

“It was a good start for the season, for sure,” Storm forward Kole Comin said after the game.

“Nobody’s complaining. A lot of work still needs to be put in, though. Six goals is still a great start.”

Friday’s contest was the Storm’s first ever in Memorial, the club’s new permanent home after moving south of the river and the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre this summer.

Speculation leading up to Game 1 of the regular season brought with it hopes for a more lively crowd, tighter and more physical hockey.

The reality didn’t disappoint the predictions. The venue was loud. The game was fast-paced and physical.

The attendance, while not astounding, saw 482 fans fill the technicolor yellow, green, blue and red of the benches in Memorial, an increase from the average of roughly 300 fans — an optimistic assessment — Storm officials said the club drew on the average night on McArthur Island.

“I’m very happy,” Storm general manager Barry Dewar said. “The crowd’s great and people are having fun.

“There’s a lot of people I’ve never seen before, but a lot of old friends that came down, so I’m really happy about that.

“I think it’s great. This is going to be fun.”

The product on the ice didn’t disappoint either. Kamloops scored six goals — a number it reached only twice all of last season. The club first beat goaltender Max Gaudet in the first, twice more in the second and three times in the third. Aris Anagnostopoulos — making not only his goaltending debut in the arena, but as a regular in the KIJHL — tended a 19-save shutout at the other end of the ice.

Storm head coach Ed Patterson said it wasn’t a perfect victory, but it was great start to the club’s newest chapter.

“I thought as a group, we played great,” he said.

“We only had four D and they played fantastic. Aris made some timely saves and the offensive side and the speed of the game we’re going to have, throughout the year, started to show itself.

“But, I think Sicamous came in here a little sleepy and cocky and I don’t think that will happen too many times with that team.”

Kole Comin started the Storm’s run on the scoreboard, scoring shorthanded in the first period, a marker that will go down in history as the first KIJHL goal ever scored at Memorial. Similarly, Anagnostopoulos has the honour of backstopping the first shutout.

“I hadn’t even thought about that until now,” Comin said of his record-setting goal.

“It feels pretty surreal right now.”

Early reviews from the crowd Friday yielded responses much the same as those from Storm representatives.

Kevin De Vries, a season ticket holder who has been in the stands for all 11 of the franchise’s years in Kamloops, said he’s excited for what the year will bring — both on and off the ice.

“I was a little skeptical, but I like it,” he said.

“It’s a little louder and it’s a little closer to the action. I’m liking it.”

NOTES: Gaudet faced 43 shots in the loss. . . . Morgan Poirier, Evan Walls, Brandon Lawson, Brett Olstad and Nate Pelletier scored Kamloops’ other markers. Lawson, Jacob Callas (3), Olstad, Hayden Dick and Keaton Gordon notched assists. . . . The Storm will return to Memorial Arena on Saturday night, taking on the Chase Heat. Puck drop is slated for 7:35 p.m.