A sprint and a splash

Local marathon runner Lisa Imeson cools her jets in the South Thompson River after a 32km run on Friday morning (Aug. 26). Imeson says she's looking forward to the next marathon runs happening in Kamloops: Walk in the Park and Get Cooked.

Local marathon runner Lisa Imeson cooled her jets in the South Thompson River after a 32-kilometre run on Friday morning. Imeson said she is looking forward to the next big runs in Kamloops — Walk in the Park and Get Corked.
Dave Eagles/KTW

