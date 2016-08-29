Home Community A sprint and a splash CommunityLifestylesPeople A sprint and a splash By Kamloops This Week - August 29, 2016 6 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Local marathon runner Lisa Imeson cools her jets in the South Thompson River after a 32km run on Friday morning (Aug. 26). Imeson says she's looking forward to the next marathon runs happening in Kamloops: Walk in the Park and Get Cooked. Local marathon runner Lisa Imeson cooled her jets in the South Thompson River after a 32-kilometre run on Friday morning. Imeson said she is looking forward to the next big runs in Kamloops — Walk in the Park and Get Corked. Dave Eagles/KTW