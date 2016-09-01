A textbook example of trying to save money for students

One time, Michael Zaitlin piled his university textbooks together and put his television on top of them.

“There, I’ve got a $2,000 TV stand,” the Thompson Rivers University student said as he discussed the students’ union’s open-textbook campaign.

Zaitlin, a history, economics and political-science student, is also the union’s student caucus chair and official spokesman of the campaign that began on Aug. 30.

The goal is to see more faculty using textbooks licensed under an open copyright, which would let users share them and adapt their content.

The books are all peer- and faculty-reviewed.

The provincial government created the open textbook program in 2012, describing its goal as making higher education more accessible by reducing the cost of textbooks students had to buy.

The project was tasked with creating a collection of open textbooks linked to the 40 highest-enrolled subject areas in the province.

In 2014, the province added another 20 textbooks that supported trades, technology and skills training; the total available is now more than 150.

The program is managed by BCcampus, a provincial agency.

Zaitlin said 25 TRU classes use open textbooks, which means more than 900 students are saving a total books cost of more than $108,000.

The push now is to find faculty champions who will help promote the concept.

TRU’s website recommends students be prepared to spend from $500 to $1,000 per year on for textbooks.

The student union said textbook prices have risen 82 per cent between 2003 and 2013 and represent nearly one-third of education costs for domestic students.

The students’ union will also be promoting creation of a TRU Open Textbook Fellowship to support faculty who create new or adapted open textbooks.

“We are calling on individual professors to leverage their textbook choice to provide students much needed savings and to tailor materials to the curriculum,” Zaitlin said.

“And we are also looking to the university to take a leadership role that reflects our unique mandate for open education.”