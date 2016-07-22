A weekend inmate’s experience in KRCC

Editor:

Re: (‘Weekend inmate fails in bid to leave Kamloops prison,’ July 19):

We have all heard the horror stories: prisoner thrown into an overcrowded cell and left there for days with little sustenance, no bed to sleep on, intimidated by guards — only in the Third World, right? Wrong. These are the conditions I was subjected to at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre two weekends ago.

A sentence in the KTW story is incorrect and I would like to set the record straight.

I was sentenced to 14 days, to be served on weekends, as a result of a driving offense. As a result of my misspent youth, this was not my first time in jail and my expectations were based on my previous experience 20 years ago. At that time, I was placed in a regular unit with a cot, adequate bedding, a partitioned toilet and regular meals. I had always gotten along with the guards, at no time felt intimidated and had never been placed in solitary confinement.

I reported to KRCC on Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m., but was soon horrified to find things were different at that facility. After a delay in processing, I was placed with other prisoners in lock-up, a temporary holding cell.

One inmate was in a state of drug-induced psychosis and was removed for medical treatment, leaving me with two others. The three of us were left in this cell for the remainder of the weekend: a small, 10-foot by 10-foot cell with one bench and an open toilet.

We were each given thin mats and a blanket, but no pillow. We slept both nights on the floor.

At no time were we allowed out of the cell for exercise and, over the three days, we were given three cold and mushy meals. When I complained about the food, I was told by one of the guards I needed to “learn respect.”

An hour later, six guards entered the cell, handcuffed me and pushed my face into the corner of the wall, despite the fact I was not resisting and told them repeatedly I wanted to comply with their directions.

I was then strip-searched and thrown into solitary confinement. An hour later, their supervisor entered and apologized for his guards’ behaviour and I apologized for my comment about the food.

I was told that if I wanted to register an official complaint, I could get the paperwork from the guard against whom the complaint would be lodged. I declined this offer.

I want to explain the reason for my application to Crown counsel on July 15.

Unbeknownst to the sentencing judge, guards who restrained me or prisoners who shared the cell, I have had extensive reconstructive surgery on my face, leaving me vulnerable to further injury.

In fact, I was told by my surgeon to imagine my face as glass, living in a world of rock. KRCC is, indeed, a world of rock, where the slightest misstep while I slept on the floor or a forceful push of my face against a wall could be fatal.

Please note I did not tell Crown counsel that guards had “smashed my face into the wall” as reported in KTW because if they had, I would be dead. Unfortunately, Crown counsel did not give me the opportunity to explain the overcrowding and resulting substandard conditions at KRCC, along with aggressive behaviour of the guards, caused me to fear for my life should I return for my second weekend.

In fact, Crown counsel cannot change a sentence imposed by another judge, which makes me wonder why I was even brought before him to request home arrest or probation. With no revision in my sentence, I chose to breach my conditions and did not report to KRCC that evening.

Instead I will turn myself in and expect a change in my sentence to consecutive days. As suggested by my lawyer, I will bring paperwork verifying my facial and other injuries and hope for placement in a regular cell.

As I stated in court, I am willing to atone for my driving infractions, but not serve a death sentence due to over-crowding and over-stressed guards at KRCC.

Michael Walsh

Kamloops