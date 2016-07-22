A weekend inmate’s experience in KRCC

Editor:
Re: (‘Weekend inmate fails in bid to leave Kamloops prison,’ July 19):
We have all heard the horror stories: prisoner thrown into an overcrowded cell and left there for days with little sustenance, no bed to sleep on, intimidated by guards — only in the Third World, right? Wrong. These are the conditions I was subjected to at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre two weekends ago.
A sentence in the KTW story is incorrect and I would like to set the record straight.
I was sentenced to 14 days, to be served on weekends, as a result of a driving offense. As a result of my misspent youth, this was not my first time in jail and my expectations were based on my previous experience 20 years ago. At that time, I was placed in a regular unit with a cot, adequate bedding, a partitioned toilet and regular meals. I had always gotten along with the guards, at no time felt intimidated and had never been placed in solitary confinement.
I reported to KRCC on Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m., but was soon horrified to find things were different at that facility. After a delay in processing, I was placed with other prisoners in lock-up, a temporary holding cell.
One inmate was in a state of drug-induced psychosis and was removed for medical treatment, leaving me with two others. The three of us were left in this cell for the remainder of the weekend: a small, 10-foot by 10-foot cell with one bench and an open toilet.
We were each given thin mats and a blanket, but no pillow. We slept both nights on the floor.
At no time were we allowed out of the cell for exercise and, over the three days, we were given three cold and mushy meals. When I complained about the food, I was told by one of the guards I needed to “learn respect.”
An hour later, six guards entered the cell, handcuffed me and pushed my face into the corner of the wall, despite the fact I was not resisting and told them repeatedly I wanted to comply with their directions.
I was then strip-searched and thrown into solitary confinement. An hour later, their supervisor entered and apologized for his guards’ behaviour and I apologized for my comment about the food.
I was told that if I wanted to register an official complaint, I could get the paperwork from the guard against whom the complaint would be lodged. I declined this offer.
I want to explain the reason for my application to Crown counsel on July 15.
Unbeknownst to the sentencing judge, guards who restrained me or prisoners who shared the cell, I have had extensive reconstructive surgery on my face, leaving me vulnerable to further injury.
In fact, I was told by my surgeon to imagine my face as glass, living in a world of rock. KRCC is, indeed, a world of rock, where the slightest misstep while I slept on the floor or a forceful push of my face against a wall could be fatal.
Please note I did not tell Crown counsel that guards had “smashed my face into the wall” as reported in KTW because if they had, I would be dead. Unfortunately, Crown counsel did not give me the opportunity to explain the overcrowding and resulting substandard conditions at KRCC, along with aggressive behaviour of the guards, caused me to fear for my life should I return for my second weekend.
In fact, Crown counsel cannot change a sentence imposed by another judge, which makes me wonder why I was even brought before him to request home arrest or probation. With no revision in my sentence, I chose to breach my conditions and did not report to KRCC that evening.
Instead I will turn myself in and expect a change in my sentence to consecutive days. As suggested by my lawyer, I will bring paperwork verifying my facial and other injuries and hope for placement in a regular cell.
As I stated in court, I am willing to atone for my driving infractions, but not serve a death sentence due to over-crowding and over-stressed guards at KRCC.
Michael Walsh
Kamloops
Garsh….jail certainly sounds like a bad place to be….maybe people should simply avoid going there….
Hi Michael, I`m so sorry to hear of your suffering. You`re in for a driving offense, which could mean that you were driving under the influence, driving dangerously, or a number of other offenses that could have killed me or a loved one. You`ve been in jail before and your face was smashed up due to a fight, maybe? Considering how our justice system is so lenient on offenders like you, I have a very hard time wanting to fight for your rights. Have you ever considered cleaning up your life and becoming a usefully contributing member of society?
Nicely put, I hope he takes the hint.
I am truly sorry you feel the way you do, the problem is that if we let the rights of anybody slide the next thing that happens if that the authorities will not respect the rights of law abiding citizens . It has been proven countless times that unless we are vigilant of our rights and their exercise that they will be taken away or eroded. I do not give a damn what the letter writer did, because if we want people to come out of jail with any respect for society we must insure they get respect while in jail. We have laws determining how people are treated when they make mistakes and those laws must be followed or else there will be no respect for them. If you treat people like crap they for sure will treat you that way.
Sure glad to see all the self righteous people who have never done anything in their lives standing up to be counted. I see you folks have never read why prisoners riot , putting guards and prisoners lives in danger.
What an eloquently written letter! It’s amazing what a person can do when they’re not spending their time driving around under the influence!
You capture very well your feelings about fear of being injured by those who you feel are aggressive and do not have regard for your wellbeing or life. How fully ironic that you recognize this feeling in yourself, but not in others who you could have hurt because of your actions.
You’re in jail because you did something wrong. Stop doing that thing and you won’t end up in jail again. It’s really that simple! Instead of picking through your gross prison meals with a woe-is-me attitude, maybe use that time to reflect on your actions and allow your unpleasant temporary living quarters to make an impression so you don’t end up back there.
And you were expecting….what exactly ?
A stay at the Ritz ?
So sorry if your accomodations weren’t ‘up to snuff’.
( No pun intended, Snuffy. 😉 )
You mentioned you had been incarcerated before and you seemed happier with those accomodations.
Well, obviously that experience didn’t teach you anything.
Perhaps now that you aren’t being pampered you’ll decide that you don’t like that feeling, and hopefully will obey rules/laws from here on in, so you will never have to experience a jail cell from now on.
Imagine that, poor you.
On weekends you have to share a room,
and eat something you don’t care for.
(Enter baby crying sounds.)
GROW UP !!!!!
If you break the law you suffer the consequences.
Thank your lucky stars you didn’t injure or kill someone !!!!!!!
And I hope you’ll learn a few things from the comments above.
Couldn’t agree more. He sure sounds like a self entitled mitch.
Michael:
I feel for you and I hope and wish your life to be on an upswing from now on. Paying your debt to society should make you reflect and improve and it should not be an humiliating and even dangerous experience.
Unfortunately too many people involved in the system (and in society at large) are devoid of empathy, ability to forgive and are too quick to judge. Allow the natural world to soothe you, nature gives us thousands of pictures of beauty everyday.
Your seeminly well intended post comes off as someone who enables bad behaviour. I get the whole Buddhist vibe that you’re sending out, but it’s so misguided and wrong. I have empathy …..I feel sorry that he is this way and I feel sorry that he has a lived a life that has resulted in this outcome. But I also know that people make their own decsions , their own choices, and decide their own actions. Go ahead and keep telling yourself that to be an empathatic, sympathatic person that “forgiveness” is the way to go. You defending behaviouir such as this only creates more victims.
Wow! This is the problem nowadays. For some reason we expect that jail is someplace where our every need is met. That we will be provided a 5 star meal and sleep in some luxury suite. Having spent time in lockups, I’m not speaking out of turn. What exactly did you expect when you were sentenced? How cushy did you want it to be? You’re sad story about “you’re face being like glass” is just that. Another sad story that I’m sure you use to justify the behaviour that landed you in the courts in the first place. It’s about time we start making jails places where we will do anything to stay out of.
Yes, and no. Yes, because prison should in some sense, be a punishment where at the end of it, you have actually suffered or done something in order to repay a debt owed to society for causing harm to it. No, because if it is so bad one will do anything to stay out of it, that encourages violent behaviour in order to eliminate witnesses who may be the difference between getting off scot-free, and being sent back to prison. Law-breakers should have some hope for being able to make amends for behaviour that put them there in the first place, otherwise, there is no point to even thinking about rehabilitative programs as they would have no reason to try to make better choices in life. ie, I am a horrible person and a failure, and won’t ever be able to make up for what I have done, so why try to be different. Of course, as always, there are exceptions to any generalized ‘answer’ or ‘rule’, and these exceptions (extreme violence and/or murder against another) are what life sentences without parole are for, and/or dangerous offender status. Treating each person as a unique individual allows the courts the leeway to suit the punishment to the crime, and the offender. Doing ‘cookie cutter’ sentences may satisfy precedent, but it does not satisfy justice, nor does it provide as many opportunities for rehabilitation and restitution (where possible) as our society – both victims and offenders – needs for a true justice system, as opposed to a legal system, to exist. In my opinion, of course.
A person in jail is still a human being and deserves a decent treatment. I did work in a jail some time back and in the time I was there things got much much worse. Staffing cuts, cuts to programs and services, severe overcrowding etc. have taken a terrible toll. This is not a Correctional Service anymore but just warehousing people with often serious mental and addiction problems without even an effort to be made anymore at rehabilitation.
Michael I understand very much and hope you will get through this without too much damage .
I get what you’re saying about overcrowding and underfunding and just employing whoever happens to apply and it not being the “safe-est” but the point you are seeming to miss is that jail is supposed to be a deterrent. When as a society we start to make ammendments for people and give them “weekend jail” it’s just a slap in the face to our justice system which is already fucked up as it is. This person we are all responding to not only got in a vehicle and endangered the lives of people, but did it multiple times. And yes, Beat Klossner, I do check my facts before defending someone who doesn’t deserve being defeneded. On that note, I sincerely wish Michael Walsh the best and I hope at some point in time you can stop playing the role of the victim and make a positive difference in this world.
Mike one question. Most of the guys I see in the court system are able to get the bracelet “house arrest” for 14 days while driving while prohibited. What happened? Did you or your lawyer request at sentencing? Or did the judge deny it? Just askin.
You know you’re in tough when jail doesn’t live up to your expectations. Sheesh!
don’t listen to the above trump supporting, tea party hypocrites michael. what those bullies did to you was 100% WRONG! it’s funny how the prison guard union is always crying fowl about overcrowding and prison guard safety and all the other crap. well no wonder they are unsafe! if they treat people like animals, then people act like animals. in a perfect world this LTE would spawn an inquiry that would lead to change. unfortunately, we aren’t living in a perfect world. in actuality, i am quite surprised that the KTW published your letter. on a positive note, many people like myself will be feeling ZERO sympathy for them the next time one of them receives their due reward.
OMG, if I were ever sentenced to prison this is what I would expect:
1/ the odd poke from a guard especially if I was mouthy;
2/ another inmate forcing himself on me;
3/ no privacy;
4/ fights;
5/ overcrowding, and;
6/ thinking this is not the place for me.
Perhaps you would be better off if you provided your own food for the week-ends. If you don’t like what the taxpayer is providing, it may be a better option for you. I don’t know if that is allowed, why don’t you ask? Nicely!
“Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Cleaveley said his hands were tied. The minimum sentence for two driving while prohibited convictions within a year is 14 days in jail”. And Michael Walsh who complained said that he was in jail 20 years ago at a ”misspent youth”. Did he learn anything?
…nope. Back in jail for driving while prohibited to drive. Wonder if he’ll learn anything from the comments here.
People deserve better – period. He was sentenced to weekends, so obviously not a serious crime. He was packed into a holding cell for the entire weekend. For those that say ‘well what did you expect’ I say I expect his chartered rights as a Canadian to be adhered to, no matter what the crime or time. Maybe we should just hang people on the streets to ‘deter’ them. Sometimes stuff just happens and people end up in jail, this is the deterrent – the loss of freedom. It should not involve fear of your personal safety or goof bulls pulling their stunts to prove they have power. I suggest those of you that think what he describes is adequate, fitting and suitable go sign up for a night at the house of stripped sunlight and see how quickly your tune changes.
I would think that his human rights have been violated at the very least. If they didn’t have room for him that weekend, they could have sent him home until next time around – it is only a few weekends after all.
Those of you that have to hide behind names like twelthnight should not be shooting their mouths off with out geting the facts first I have been sober for 18 years and have never had an impaired charge and have never drove under the influence I was sent to jail for driving while Prohibited not drunk or stoned it makes me sick knowing people don’t have the guts to use their own names while bad mouthing some one who was in fear of a none safe environment and or fearing for their safety u should shut your moth an have your computer or phone takin from you for being a chickin shit load mouth you should try a stay in jail to see if you like it I’ll be your room mate and I’ll show you what it’s like an I’m sure you will be fearing or asking for protective custody with in the first two hours and labeled a chickin shit I’m not scared of jail I’m not a small little man either so get the facts strait first before you go pissin people like me off with your bullshit mouth twelthnight