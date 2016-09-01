Abbotsford man charged with murder in connection to woman’s death at Kamloops motel

Abbotsford man charged with murder in connection to woman’s death at Kamloops...

A second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found at a Kamloops motel last week.

Members of the Kamloops RCMP’s serious-crime unit arrested David Albert Miller in Napanee, Ont., on Thursday morning. He is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Debra Novacluse on Aug. 27.

Novacluse, 52, was found dead at the Super 8 Motel on Hugh Allan Drive in Aberdeen.

In a press release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Nestor Baird said charges were sought following an autopsy on the body of Novacluse, which was conducted on Monday.

Miller, 54, is expected to be transported back to Kamloops for a court appearance.

Both Miller and Novacluse are from Abbotsford.

The Kamloops RCMP is holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.