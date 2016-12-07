From Aberdeen elementary, with love

Aberdeen elementary students from Tracy Clarke and Steve Powrie’s Grade 7 classes gathered Tuesday to load donations they collected for the PIT Stop program as part of a Me to We project the students chose. This Saturday, students wil be at the downtown Kamloops United Church, home of PIT Stop, to assemble gift bags. Items such as socks, tuques, mittens, snow pants and toys will fill each bag, along with a handmade season’s greeting card from the students. Teacher Tracy Clarke is in the centre of photo with PIT Stop co-ordinator Rick Windjack. PIT Stop is a program that serves hot meals to the homeless and others in need. Dave Eagles/KTW

