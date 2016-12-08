All aboard! Wildlights back at the park

Christian Kelly remembers when he finally landed his ideal volunteer gig, driving the Wildlife Express miniature train at the B.C. Wildlife Park. He is also often reminded — courtesy of foolishly telling co-workers at Cascade Casino — that he holds the distinction of being the only person to derail the popular ride.

In his defence, Kelly said when he stopped laughing, it was during an early training run and it wasn’t a big derail, just a slight mishap that meant the train didn’t arrive back at the station when it was expected.

Adding to the story is the fact there were school children waiting for a ride. At the front of the line were his own kids, who had jokingly remarked the train was likely late because of their dad. Kelly loves the park.

Long before he signed up to volunteer, he would take his family out to see the animals and enjoy the outdoors — especially Wildlights. It’s why Kelly, food and beverage manager at the Versatile Drive casino, urged his employers to support the event, marking its 19th year of brightening the skies — and people’s hearts — with its annual winter wonderland.

Casino general manager Robert Case and guest-services and marketing manager Sarah Bailey are new to Kamloops and didn’t know about the park at the east end of the city. But once they saw it, they knew they wanted to support it this year.

The casino will be handing out vouchers at its Dec. 17 Santa brunch for free admission to the park. The park, in turn, will have some vouchers for the restaurants at the casino.

Bailey praised the park for its tourism value, its animal-rehabilitation centre, all the education it does and for being the home of Clover the Kermode (spirit) bear.

Clover might not be out during Wildlights, but there will be plenty to see and do when Wildlights opens tomorrow. It continues to Jan. 2 and is only closed on Christmas Day.

General manager Glenn Grant said there are some new aspects to the event this year. The laser show is gone. Instead, 20-minute seasonal cartoon movies — think Frosty the Snowman or Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — will be shown in the amphitheatre. The plan is to pick four and rotate them through the event.

More than a dozen years ago, the park would show feature-length films on a large screen on the main lawn area, Grant said. But they were too long to be sitting in the cold, so the plan is to bring back the flicks, but keep the ones chosen to 20 or 25 minutes.

The log house is no longer just a storage area, but has been cleaned up. Some benches and an electric fireplace have been installed and it’s ready to provide a spot to sit and relax while listening to carols. There are also new light displays this year. Thanks to hosting a Christmas party Highland Valley Copper put on for its staff — which saw 1,100 people at the park on the weekend — some dark areas were identified, including one near the raccoons’ home.

On Monday morning, staff were busy creating an artificial lit tree to brighten that area.

Last year, there was a dark spot train riders could see near the coyote home; this year there’s a creature that is either a river serpent or “Ogopogo that we stole from Kelowna,” Grant said. Staff are opting for the thievery moniker, but Grant noted this creature is purple and Kelowna’s monster is supposedly green.

A scavenger hunt for those 10 and older is being offered this year.

Pictures of Christmas tree ornaments are hidden throughout the park and scavengers must find them, record where they were found and enter into a draw for prizes that include a family pass and other park-related awards. Scavenger hunts are held nightly at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

While there are 43 hectares filled with activities, including a maze, there’s also a focus on quiet time. Last year, Wildlights introduced Elf on a Shelf storytime with that series of books. This year, it’s Winter Story Time with classic seasonal stories being read in the education centre.

Storytime is at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 to Dec. 30. There’s also a colouring contest nightly at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

While there are plenty of volunteers ready to lend a hand, one area that could use some help is the family farm barn. Right now, there aren’t enough volunteers to ensure visitors can pet the animals; for nights without volunteers, it will have to be a look-and-move-on experience.

Grant said he’s hoping a few more people will sign up to help.

The park has also partnered with the Kamloops Storm. On the junior hockey team’s Dec. 14 game at Memorial Arena, everyone who attends will receive a voucher for free admission to Wildlights. Uncle Chris the Clown will be there every night but Dec. 10, Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Santa will also be dropping by regularly for visits and the miniature train will be heading out for $1 admission.

Again laughing heartily, Kelly said not to worry if he’s in charge of the ride. He’s been driving the train for three years now with no problems.

Wildlights opens each night at 5 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Last admissions are accepted at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for those 18 to 64, $10 for seniors, $8 for children ages three to 17 and free for toddlers under two. Family rates are $35 for two adults and two children, $40 for three children and $45 for four children. Prices don’t include tax. Park pass holders pay half-price to enter.