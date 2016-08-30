Acclaimed authors headed to festival in Whistler

More than 60 Canadian and international authors will take part in the Whistler Writers Festival, which runs in that community from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16. Among those taking part are Jane Urquhart, Emma Donoghue and Madeleine Thien.

Urquhart has written seven novels, including The Night Stages, The Stone Carvers and A Map of Glass. She has received the Governor General’s Award for Fiction, the Trillium Award, Harbourfront Festival Prize and Best Foreign Book Award in France. Her new book, A Number of Things, will be published in the fall.

Donoghue is best known for Room. She is the winner of the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize, the Commonwealth Writers Prize and was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize.

The film adapted from her book was nominated for four Academy Awards, including for best picture.

Thien was also long listed for the Booker prize for Do Not Say We Have Nothing, the story of a group of musicians studying Western classical music at the Shanghai Conservatory in the 1960s and linking the tale to the 1989 Tiananmen demonstrations.

A full package festival, including two nights’ accommodation at the Fairmount Chateau Whistler, is $544 per person, plus other fees and taxes. Other price packages are available.