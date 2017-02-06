According to U-Haul stats, Kamloops a popular destination

If U-Haul statistics are an indication, Kamloops is growing as fast, or faster, than any community in Canada.

Kamloops headlines the list of Canadian Growth Cities in U-Haul’s 2016 migration trends reports.

The Tournament Capital climbed six spots from its 2015 ranking to become the U-Haul No. 1 Canadian Growth City for 2016. Toronto held that distinction for 2015.

Growth cities are calculated by the net gain of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks over departing one-way U-Haul trucks for a calendar year.

Migration trends data is compiled from more than 1.7-million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.

Kamloops saw 55.2 percent of U-Haul truck rental customers coming into the city as opposed to 44.8 per cent leaving last year. There was a 16 per cent surge in arrivals in 2016, compared to 2015. Departures also rose seven per cent as overall U-Haul traffic increased.