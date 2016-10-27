Accused in beating of teen elects trial by judge, jury

A Kamloops man accused of beating a teen into a coma following a high-school graduation party earlier this year has elected to be tried by a judge and jury.

A lawyer made the election of Kristopher Teichrieb’s behalf during a brief hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday.

Teichrieb is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a weapon stemming from the June 19 beating of Jessie Simpson.

Simpson, who turned 19 in July, has been on life support since the incident.

His friends and family have said he was celebrating high school graduation on the evening of June 18 and may have been trying to find a group of friends when he was attacked in the early-morning hours of the following day.

The assault took place near Teichrieb’s Brocklehurst home. It’s not clear whether Simpson was on Teichrieb’s property prior to the incident, but police initially said a Clifford Avenue homeowner had confronted someone in his driveway.

The alleged altercation, however, is believed to have taken place nearby in the area of Clifford Avenue and Holt Street.

Teichrieb, who does not have a criminal record, was denied bail following a hearing in July. He has been in custody since his arrest shortly after the June 19 incident.

Lawyers are slated to meet on Monday to set a date for a preliminary inquiry ahead of Teichrieb’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court.