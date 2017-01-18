Accused in beating of teen will not be in court for preliminary inquiry

Accused in beating of teen will not be in court for preliminary...

When Kristopher Teichrieb’s preliminary inquiry begins at the Kamloops Law Courts next week, the 39-year-old accused will not be present.

Teichrieb is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault stemming from allegations he used a baseball bat in June to beat an 18-year-old into a coma. Jessie Simpson, who has since turned 19, remains in that state.

A lawyer representing Teichrieb applied successfully in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday for an order that his preliminary inquiry take place without him present. Teichrieb has been in custody since his arrest a short time after the assault.

Defence lawyer Mila Shah said Teichrieb, who was denied bail earlier this month, is being kept behind bars in Surrey, noting transporting him to and from court in Kamloops would be a waste of time and money.

Police were called to Brocklehurst in the early-morning hours of June 19 for reports of an altercation in progress. Simpson was found beaten at the corner of Holt Street and Clifford Avenue, not far from Teichrieb’s home.

At the time, Mounties issued a press release saying a Brocklehurst resident had confronted someone on his driveway.

Simpson’s friends and family have since said the Grade 12 student was celebrating graduation from South Kamloops secondary with classmates and may have been looking for friends before he was attacked.

Teichrieb does not have a criminal record. In November, however, prosecutors charged him with a new offence — counselling another inmate to commit an assault — he is alleged to have committed while behind bars.

Teichrieb’s four-day preliminary inquiry is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 23.