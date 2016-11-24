Accused in fatal hit and run near Chase awaiting police report

A Shuswap man accused of killing a Kamloops-Thompson school district employee in a hit-and-run crash in Magna Bay in April is waiting for a police report to be completed before deciding how to proceed with his charges.

Raymond Edward Swann, 55, is facing one count each of criminal negligence causing death and failure to remain at the scene of an accident stemming from an April 3 collision that killed 60-year-old Brian Watson in the community near Chase.

In Kamloops provincial court on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Chris Balison said an RCMP accident-reconstructionist report is expected to be completed in early December.

“There can’t be arraignment until that report comes in,” Balison said.

Swann is alleged to have struck Watson’s motorcycle from behind on Squilax-Anglemont Road.

Watson lived in Chase and worked as a painter for School District No. 73, commuting to Kamloops for work each day.

Swann’s arraignment is slated for Dec. 22.