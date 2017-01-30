Accused in Kamloops motel murder to have preliminary inquiry dates set

A Fraser Valley man accused of killing a woman in a Kamloops motel last summer appears to be heading for trial.

David Albert Miller made a brief appearance in Kamloops provincial court on Monday, during which time lawyers agreed to meet next month to set a date for his preliminary inquiry.

The 54-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Debra Novacluse, 52. Her body was discovered at the Super 8 motel on Hugh Allan Drive in Aberdeen on Aug. 27.

Miller was tracked by police and eventually arrested in Ontario in September.

Both Miller and Novacluse were visiting Kamloops from Abbotsford, police have said. At the time of Miller’s arrest, police called the homicide “a targeted attack.”

A date for Miller’s five-day preliminary inquiry will be set on Feb. 9.