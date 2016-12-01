Accused killer back in court on Dec. 15

A Fraser Valley man accused of killing a woman in a Kamloops hotel this past summer will be arraigned later this month.

David Albert Miller’s arraignment hearing had been slated to take place on Thursday, but it was pushed back two weeks.

The 54-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Debra Novacluse, 52. Her body was discovered at the Super 8 motel on Hugh Allan Drive in Aberdeen on Aug. 27.

Miller was tracked by police and eventually arrested in Ontario in September.

Both Miller and Novacluse were visiting Kamloops from Abbotsford, police have said. At the time of Miller’s arrest, police called the alleged slaying “a targeted attack.”

Miller has been in custody since his arrest. His arraignment hearing is expected to take place on Dec. 15.