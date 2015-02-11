Accused killer cannot say why he stabbed man to death

Through hours of questioning, Cory Bird described to police how he stabbed his new friend to death in a Fraser Canyon apartment.

He could not explain why.

Bird, 27, is on trial before a jury in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops, charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Albert Michell in August 2008.

A pathologist testified earlier in the trial Michell was stabbed 73 times.

Accused says he lied to cover up homosexual experiences

“The only thing puzzling me after this whole ordeal is you can’t explain why you did this,” said a Mountie who helped interrogate Bird in late August 2008, nearly two weeks after Michell was found dead and naked in his blood-covered apartment.

Bird told police he woke up drunk to find Michell giving him oral sex and reacted by stabbing him.

“I try to think of why I did it,” Bird told police at the end of a day in which he flew in custody from Montreal to an RCMP interview room in Kelowna.

He had been interviewed for hours by then and admitted Michell did not threaten him with a knife as he told an interviewer in Montreal.

“I don’t understand why I did it — I don’t,” said Bird, who frequently broke down in tears as he appeared to struggle to remember and explain events of about nine days before.

“I don’t know why I walked to the kitchen. I don’t know why I finished him off. I don’t know why I started it.”

Bird hung his head and stared at the floor through much of the recorded video, as he has done at times during the trial.

Following the stabbing, Bird hitchhiked to Montreal, where he was arrested after causing a disturbance.

The Crown was expected to complete its case yesterday (Feb. 11), with the defence beginning today.

This is Bird’s second trial.