Accused killer’s arraignment delayed

New disclosure provided by the Crown to the lawyer representing a man accused of killing a female acquaintance in a Kamloops motel has delayed his arraignment.

It’s the second time this month David Albert Miller’s arraignment has been adjourned.

The 54-year-old is facing one count of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Debra Novacluse, 52, in August.

On Aug. 27, Novacluse’s body was discovered in a room at the Super 8 motel on Hugh Allan Drive in Aberdeen.

Miller was tracked by police and arrested in Ontario in September.

Both Miller and Novacluse were visiting Kamloops from Abbotsford. At the time of Miller’s arrest, police called the alleged slaying “a targeted attack.”

Miller’s arraignment is now expected to take place on Jan. 12. He remains in custody.