Accused in shooting in Celista that killed one, injured two others, has December prelim

A man facing charges in connection to a Shuswap shooting that left one man dead and injured two others will return to court next month for a two-day preliminary inquiry.

Richard Allen Williams, 60, is facing a raft of charges, including attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, assault with a firearm, aggravated assault, break and enter and wearing a mask while committing an offence.

Lawyers met on Friday to discuss his preliminary inquiry, which is slated to begin on Dec. 14.

The Crown expects to call six witnesses over the two days.

Police were tight-lipped following the Feb. 7 shooting in Celista, a small community about an hour east of Kamloops.

Mounties initially said three men were taken to hospital — two in critical condition. Five days after the incident, RCMP issued a press release stating one of the victims had died.

Williams is not accused of firing a fatal shot.

One victim, Clayton Hill, is named in court documents.

Following the shooting, RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the incident was not random and that the people involved were known to each other.

Williams has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 11.