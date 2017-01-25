Accused in stabbing of Kamloops cabbie has July trial date

Trial dates have been set for a Kamloops man accused of stabbing a cab driver last summer.

Austin Eyres’ three-week trial on one count of aggravated assault will begin on July 17.

The 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the stabbing of Kami Cabs drive Cal Huntington in the early-morning hours of Aug. 24.

The attack took place near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Eighth Avenue in South Kamloops after Huntington picked up a fare from a Sahali gas station.

Eyres, who remains in custody, will be back in court on May 10 for a pre-trial conference.