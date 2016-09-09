Acquitted of some weapons-related charges, convicted on others

A 45-year-old man caught with a Taser-type weapon, gunpowder and shotgun shells in his home was sentenced Thursday to a further four months in jail.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Keith Bracken acquitted Steven Bartkowski, 45, of four weapons-related charges related to a sawed-off rifle and stolen revolver found inside a duffel bag.

But Bracken convicted Bartkowski of possession of a prohibited weapon (a Taser-type device shaped like a set of brass knuckles found in the suite) and of possessing a weapon or firearm (the gunpowder and shells) when he was prohibited from doing so under a lifetime ban.

Acting on a tip regarding a mid-level drug operation, police raided the Chestnut Avenue basement suite in March 2014. They found only trace amounts of drugs in the North Kamloops home.

Bracken ruled the Crown did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt Bartkowski had knowledge and control of the contents of the duffel bag found in the furnace room. No fingerprints were found on the guns or duffel bag.

The Taser-type weapon was not charged and no charging device was found in the home, what police described as a cluttered and chaotic drug house. No firearm matched the shotgun shells.

While Bartkowski had a troubled childhood and has only a Grade 3 education, Bracken called him “an intelligent and capable man.” He has worked as a heavy-equipment operator. He has a criminal record dating to 1983 that includes a 12-year sentence for manslaughter.

Defence lawyer Don Campbell said Bartkowski is drug-free for the first time since he acquired an opiate addiction when jailed in the late 1990s.

Bartkowski spend about seven-and-a-half months awaiting trial.

The Crown asked for a further 11 to 17 months in prison, while defence lawyer Don Campbell argued for 90 more days, to be served on weekends while Bartkowski otherwise lives at a recovery house.

“I suspect it’s possible the accused can change his past lifestyle if he has help and, most importantly, chooses to do so,” Bracken said.

The sentencing judge said the additional four-month prison sentence will give Bartkowski time to carefully map out his recovery and work plan once released from jail. He will also serve 18 months probation.