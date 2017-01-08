Action need on moose-population decline

Editor:

Don Marshall certainly hit the nail on the head with his letter of Dec. 30 about declining moose population (‘Moose are loose, but where they have gone a bit of a mystery’).

I am a hunter/outdoorsman who happens to fully agree with his letter, mainly because I, too, have seen a decline in the moose population in the areas I hunt due to the very valid concerns expressed by Marshall and probably many others who share the bush and outdoors.

Too many of us who hunt and fish say little or nothing on this subject.

To be sure, if our politicians do not find the courage and determination to address the lack of conservation officers and support services, the ever-expanding logging road networks and the native ‘ sustenance/traditional hunting issues, we will indeed see a loss of our moose population.

There is also the irresponsible penalties given by the courts to poachers and the like. I think the B.C. courts need to review how some other provinces and U.S. states handle wildlife infractions. Such people are robbing each B.C. citizen of a valuable resource when they break the law by poaching or taking fish and game over the legal limit.

As to wolves, yes, they have a place in the wild, but must be controlled — and the only way to do that is with a balanced human control. That is for the wildlife managers to figure out and they better hurry up. Balanced common sense and informed decisions are infinitely better than knee-jerk emotional reactions displayed by some ill-informed people.

All local hunters and outdoors people must voice our concerns and we need to urge the people in power to start action to protect the moose and other species before it is really too late. I am talking about an ongoing renewable resource that must be protected in a logical, sensible way so it may be passed down and shared for future generations.

As Marshall said, start writing letters to the politicians now.

L.P. Larkin

Kamloops