Action need on moose-population decline

Editor:
Don Marshall certainly hit the nail on the head with his letter of Dec. 30 about declining moose population (‘Moose are loose, but where they have gone a bit of a mystery’).
I am a hunter/outdoorsman who happens to fully agree with his letter, mainly because I, too, have seen a decline in the moose population in the areas I hunt due to the very valid concerns expressed by Marshall and probably many others who share the bush and outdoors.
Too many of us who hunt and fish say little or nothing on this subject.
To be sure, if our politicians do not find the courage and determination to address the lack of conservation officers and support services, the ever-expanding logging road networks and the native ‘ sustenance/traditional hunting issues, we will indeed see a loss of our moose population.
There is also the irresponsible penalties given by the courts to poachers and the like. I think the B.C. courts need to review how some other provinces and U.S. states handle wildlife infractions. Such people are robbing each B.C. citizen of a valuable resource when they break the law by poaching or taking fish and game over the legal limit.
As to wolves, yes, they have a place in the wild, but must be controlled — and the only way to do that is with a balanced human control. That is for the wildlife managers to figure out and they better hurry up. Balanced common sense and informed decisions are infinitely better than knee-jerk emotional reactions displayed by some ill-informed people.
All local hunters and outdoors people must voice our concerns and we need to urge the people in power to start action to protect the moose and other species before it is really too late. I am talking about an ongoing renewable resource that must be protected in a logical, sensible way so it may be passed down and shared for future generations.
As Marshall said, start writing letters to the politicians now.
L.P. Larkin
Kamloops
100% agreed! Too few CO’s, tos little punishment for offenders, no real, sustainable plan in place and too often practices are implemented based on emotion with very little logic or research. Please, hunters and other users of our amazing outdoors, write letters to our politicians now before it is too late.
How bout just stop killing moose altogether
Oh
And seeing as Indigenous People had NOTHING to do with moose decline, I find your suggestion that their sustenance hunting be curtailed is racist at best.
Do you ever make a comment without playing the “race” card?
All the time
I also call out racism when I see it.
Like when people say “play the race card” as a way to minimize obvious racism. That’s racism. Not playing the race card, just calling you out. I dunno, maybe you don’t see it so let me educate you.
And by racism I mean White Men trying to blame the decline in the moose population on indigenous subsistence hunting.
Moose decline has absolutely NOTHING to do with Indigenous subsistence hunting and EVERYTHING to do with European resource extraction in its many forms for the last 200 years. So White Men have no one to blame but THEMSELVES for the decline in moose, yet there have been two letters in the last two weeks insinuating that it has something to do with indigenous people. Only in T’Kemlups I guess would this egregious example of racism go unnoticed. And then when someone smart like me comes along and calls it for what it is, some bozo tells me I’m “playing the race card” as if that is more of an issue than their obviously racist views.
I totally agree with Mr. Larkin. I believe we will see then end of resident licensed moose hunting wihin a few years, and moose will go the way of the Dodo bird without some serious intervention on the part of government and subsitence hunting.
Do we want wolves or do we want the animals they target ? When nothing is keeping them in check, problems occur. Perhaps it’s already too late for the Mountain Caribou. Ask yourselves this…how many animals does it take to sustain a 10 member wolf pack for just a year ? Throw in other causes and you can certainly see why the populations are down.