‘Actively managed’ medical waitlist line now live in Kamloops

Kamloops residents looking for a doctor can now put their names on a waitlist that Health Minister Terry Lake said will be “actively managed” to help connect them as soon as possible.

The Health Link line — dial 811 — was created as part of the ministry’s creation of two primary-care clinics on the North Shore, which Lake hopes to see staffed early next year.

He said those who call will be connected with locums or general physicians who may come to town in coming weeks and months. Seniors with complex health issues will be triaged through the 811 line and connected directly to services provided by Interior Health Authority.

The phone number, dedicated to Kamloops and immediate region, was announced last month as part of a new effort to improve provision of medical services in the city, where an estimated 30,000 people are without a family doctor.

Recruitment has been ramped up to bring family physicians and nurse practitioners to the two clinics located at Northills Shopping Centre and at the North Shore Health Centre at 370 Tranquille Rd.