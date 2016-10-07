Actors’ Workshop Theatre presents first show of the season

Starting a new school year can be busy and stressful.

Throw in rehearsals for the first play in the Actors’ Workshop Theatre season and it can be a bit of a juggling act.

But, when your passion is theatre, students make it work, said Erik Hagar, one of the six-member cast of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, which opens on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Black Box Theatre at Thompson Rivers University.

Although, as cast colleague Pamela Tulliani added, she’s glad her first big exam in her psychology studies is over.

Director Heidi Verwey said she chose the Tony Award-winning play by Christopher Durang because “it fit all the logistical aspects I needed — size of cast, simplicity of set — and then it just spoke to me.

“It’s very specific, but entirely universal, too. We are all Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and Nina and Cassandra at some point. We are all searching for meaning and our place in the world, even though we go about it in different and, to others, often strange ways.

“The theme suits my life’s mantra — that we are all put here for a purpose, and that purpose is to love one another as hard as we can. This theme has run through all my shows, apparently; I’m just realizing that recently.”

While it is a work that comes with themes reminiscent of Anton Chekhov’s plays — right down to the names of some of the main characters — it’s not necessary to have familiarity with the Russsian playwright’s work to enjoy the production, Tulliani said.

Simply put, it’s the story of a dysfunctional family confronting — in a comedic way — issues of jealousy, lust, revenge and aging.

Vanya and Sonia (names taken from Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya) are middle-aged unemployed siblings living together and dependent on their movie-star sister Masha (a character in Chekhov’s Three Sisters play) for everything.

Sonia was adopted, depressed and depressing; Vanya is gay and morose.

Cassandra, who does the cleaning in the house, has the gift of prophecy — much like the Greek legend character from whom her name comes — although no one ever believes her.

Into this comes Masha (another name drawn from Three Sisters) along with her new and much-younger boyfriend Spike. Their issues and attitudes lead to arguments that eventually see Masha telling her siblings she’s selling the house.

Add in some secret affairs, a voodoo doll and the appearance of Nina, a young actress whose very existence and potential talent upsets the vain Masha, and there’s plenty of humour — sometimes dark.

But, in the end, the family is intact and optimistic.

Third-year theatre-arts student Shannon Cooper plays Sonia and said rehearsals have been fun. Hagar, who plays Vanya, added that, while the work has its challenges, rehearsals have been a great time to discover new things about each character.

For Tulliani, the role of Masha is an opportunity to take on a character much different than the one she had last year in The Mail Order Bride, where she played a gentle, nice woman.

Rounding out the cast are Berlin Msiska as Spike, Nina Elizabeth King as Cassandra and Mariana Makulkina as Nina.

Verwey said she had to cut the script back — just a reading took 2.5 hours — but the pared-back version still carries Durang’s message about the human condition.

The play runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 and from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22. Tickets are available at the campus box office next to the theatre or at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca.

Tickets are $14 or $10 for six or more tickets.