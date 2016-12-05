Actually, we do have a winter market in Kamloops

Editor:

It seems odd to hire a consultant from another city to come to Kamloops and determine whether the community could support a winter farmers’ market.

One would think locals would know their city better than an outsider.

One would also think the hired consultant would have found out there is and has been a winter farmers’ market at Sahali Mall for five years.

And, even though a column about the Artisans’ Market, which is in the same location at the same time, appeared in KTW, no mention was given to Visions Market, organized by Andy Balogh.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and hosts a variety of food products, artisans and crafters. Oh, and Santa is there, too.

Urmi Sheldon

Kamloops