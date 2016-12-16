Adams Lake Indian band elects TRU staffer as chief

A new chief will be taking over the helm of the Adams Lake Indian Band.

Paul Fergus Michel topped the polls in the Dec. 15 election.

Michel takes over from former chief Robin Billy, who resigned in November following his election in February 2015. Also vying for the position of chief were Henry Anthony, former chief Nelson Leon and Joyce Kenoras-Pooley.

Michel tallied 136 votes, followed by his closest contender Leon with 61 votes. Kenoras tallied 20 and Anthony 18. Out of 594 electors, 235 ballots, or 39.6 per cent, were cast.

On the election bio posted on the band’s website, Michel offers: “Engaging, traditional, principled, accountable, spiritual, and visionary leadership.”

He also stated: “As Kukpi7 (chief) of Adams Lake band, I will promote excellent governance, fairness, accountability, traditional values, professional standards, and respectful leadership that will promote and honour our Adams Lake elders, community, parents, families, children, our future generations.”

Michel is employed at Thompson Rivers University as executive director of aboriginal education.

Michel came to TRU from the University of Northern British Columbia, where he was the First Nations director and adjunct professor in First Nations studies.

Originally from the Adams Lake (Hust’alen) First Nation, Michel has an master’s of education from Simon Fraser University and knowledge of the Secwepemc and Carrier languages.

Meanwhile, the governance situation at Adams Lake Indian Band remains in a state of confusion following a decision in October by the band’s community panel to remove three band councillors.

A notice dated Oct. 23 was posted on the band’s website and said band councillors Gina Johnny, Brandy Jules and Ronnie Jules were removed, leaving then-chief Billy and councillors Greg Witzky and Norma Manuel still in office.

Two councillors are now listed on the band’s website: Witzky and Manuel.

A Federal Court document dated Nov. 30 states councillors Johnny, Jules and Jules have been restored to their positions until a judicial review can take place in Vancouver on Jan. 20.

In the meantime, it states, the three councillors must refrain from attending the band council office except for band council meetings.