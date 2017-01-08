Add appointments to walk-in clinics and end the frigid wait in line

Editor:

Regarding lineups at walk-in clinics:

Why can’t the clinics use the same appointment computer program B.C. labs use to book appointments?

This could eliminate the long lineups in the early mornings outside the walk-in clinics.

Jeanette Noordam
Kamloops

1 COMMENT

  1. I had a friend picked up in a limousine, taken to Mexico for an operation (about 60 miles), spent a night in hospital in a private room with his wife by his side, taken back by limousine, all for $2500.00. That is the route I am going to take if the need arises.

    0
    0

