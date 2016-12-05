Addiction doesn’t discriminate

Editor:

Re: The Nov. 25 letter to the editor from Pat Carroll (‘Addiction is a disease, but a self-inflicted affliction’):

My little sister was the woman on the six o’clock news, asking the government for help getting these deadly drugs off the streets.

Yes, our government can help in many ways. It’s not just the public’s hard-earned tax money that can help. My nephew comes from a big family whose members all work and, yes, we all pay taxes.

Does the letter writer really know what they would be doing if they received a phone call telling them their only child was dead?

Do they? I doubt it.

This is what I do know for a fact.

She froze in her spot, handed the phone to me and collapsed.

I couldn’t believe what I was hearing from a voice I didn’t recognize. I recall the instant stillness, my heart pounding so hard and my chest heavy with the most unbelievable pain.

Her appearing on the news was an attempt to try to save another mother, father and family from having to go through this, not to get her 15 minutes of fame.

For Carroll’s own information, any rehab, counselling, doctor’s appointment or medication was never paid for by any resource taken from another child or anyone else.

It was 100 per cent paid for by my nephew’s family, a family that tried everything it could to help him heal.

I went to meetings and rehab centres, asking what I could do and what I could learn.

I went to pharmacists, counsellors, specialists and doctors. I watched videos and TV shows and contacted anyone and everyone I could in the past two-and-a-half years. I followed through on every suggestion given to me, all at my own cost because I love my nephew and only wanted to help him try to save himself.

Does the letter writer know my nephew did not volunteer for any traumatic experience he went through as an innocent child? Does the letter writer know what we as a family tried to do to help him heal, to try to fix what someone destroyed?

We have been to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

We know what that feels like.

The letter writer should attend a meeting for parents and loved ones of an addict. Go see the heartbreak, fear and desperation in a stranger’s eyes that looks and feels so familiar.

Go listen to people who can barely take a breath while asking, begging, what else they can do and what they did wrong. Go see and feel the helplessness and fear of losing your loved one.

Go and learn something.

This isn’t a he-said, she-said issue.

It’s everywhere and has not impacted only our family.

It does not affect only dysfunctional families. Every family has some issues. We are all human.

Any addiction is a horrible issue for any family to try to deal with — and since when is it a bad thing to ask for help?

I am the auntie of Tyler Jay Laybolt, the 23-year-old loving, kind, talented and amazing young man who died from a fentanyl overdose.

I am the sister to the woman, Valdine Wilbur, who was on the six o’clock news.

Angie Dzaman

Kamloops