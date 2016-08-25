Adopt a road

Editor:

How stupid are we?

We pay taxes to maintain and keep roads and areas clean from all forms of garbage.

Why?

Elected officials are obviously asleep at the wheel.

A fine must be levied against citizens who violate the anti-litter laws, as they do in Singapore.

Any monetary fines imposed against a litterer would be split 50/50 with the city and the individual who reported the violation.

Citizens are empowered to keep their taxes lower and to have a park-like community, city wide or, perhaps, province wide.

Singapore is a good example of what a litter-free country can look like: litter free.

Frank Desmet

Kamloops