Adopt a road

Editor:
How stupid are we?
We pay taxes to maintain and keep roads and areas clean from all forms of garbage.
Why?
Elected officials are obviously asleep at the wheel.
A fine must be levied against citizens who violate the anti-litter laws, as they do in Singapore.
Any monetary fines imposed against a litterer would be split 50/50 with the city and the individual who reported the violation.
Citizens are empowered to keep their taxes lower and to have a park-like community, city wide or, perhaps, province wide.
Singapore is a good example of what a litter-free country can look like: litter free.
Frank Desmet
Kamloops